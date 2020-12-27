SPO who decamped with 2 AK-47 rifles from Chadoora camp arrested

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer who had gone missing along with two rifles from his camp at Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district two months ago has been arrested.

The SPO identified as Altaf Hassan Belt number 1197 son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat a resident of Qazipora Chadoora was arrested Saturday night based on specific inputs, a police officer said.

Its pertinent to mention that Altaf had gone missing along with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines on 24 October this year. He was posted at SOG camp Chadoora.(GNS)

