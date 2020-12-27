Deserter Chadoora SPO a JeM militant now, held with 3 associates from Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a missing SPO who had decamped with two rifles along with three other associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The deserter SPO and the trio were held during a CASO launched at Hayatpora village of Budgam by police along with 53RR and 181 Bn CRPF, a police statement said.

During search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon which was stopped “tactfully as the occupants tried to resist who were overpowered by security forces” the statement said.

Police said that one of the four was identified as deserter SPO-turned-militant Altaf Hussain of Qazipora village. Altaf had on October 24 decamped from SOG Camp Chadoora with 2 AK rifles along with a local youth from. Chadoora, Jehangir Ahmad, who was later arrested by The forces during a shootout.

The other 3 have been identified as , Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray, and Zahid Dar all residents of Pulwama, police said.

It said that arms,ammunition and other “incriminating material” were recovered from their possession.

Police further said that on enquiry it was found that the group is associated with militant organization JeM and were operating in the area “with the intention to carry out some subversive activities”.

A case under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in PS Chadoora and investigation taken up, reads the statement.(GNS)

