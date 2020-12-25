Free our leaders now, emboldened Gupkar Alliance demands

Srinagar: After winning the majority of seats in District Development Councils (DDC), the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday asked the BJP-led central government to immediately release all their political leaders who were detained just days before the results were announced.

Ahead of the results of the DDC elections, the government had detained many leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among them Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madni, Mansoor Ahmad, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached several properties of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in a cricket scam case.

“What is the logic of detaining the leaders? The just concluded elections were the most peaceful,” PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone told reporters here. “Something good should have come from the government. But it started with detentions. Why do they need to detain people?”

“We condemn these detentions with all the power we have. They should be released immediately,” he added.

The (PAGD) has won 110 of the 278 seats for which results have been declared, while results of two seats have not been declared yet. The BJP won the majority of seats in Jammu region at 72 and won three seats in Kashmir region. Independents won 50 seats across J&K, 7 of them in Srinagar.

Lone also expressed gratitude to the voters who participated in the elections. He said that the government should desist from acting in a partisan manner.

“There are some disturbing reports coming about interference in the people’s verdict wherein the government of the day is acting in a partisan manner and is in fact becoming a participant by directly or indirectly facilitating moves by some people,” Lone said.

He also demanded adequate electricity and water supply during the winter besides restoration of 4G internet.

All the leaders of PAGD including Dr Farooq Abdullah were present at the press conference where Lone spoke.

