Geoscientist from Pampore nominated to UN body’s scientific board

Anantnag: To lend his technical skills on the subject of geohazards, a geoscientist from Pampore in south Kashmir has been appointed as member of the scientific board of the Geoscience Programme known as IGCP, run by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Professor Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, who heads the Geology department at Jammu University, will be providing important technical expertise and advice on scientific projects that will be approved and supported by the IGCP.

Bhat has become the first in India to hold the prestigious position.

In a letter to Bhat, the UNESCO has said that he will hold the position for a term of four years, from 2020 to 2024.

“We recognized your scientific qualifications and exceptional professional accomplishments and sincerely congratulate you with your appointment to the IGCP scientific board,” the letter, dated December 18, reads.

The letter further reads that Bhat is supposed to provide the necessary technical skills to the IGCP’s Geohazards theme.

“Once a year, you and the theme leader will jointly assess the progress of existing projects as provided in their annual reports and also evaluate several new project proposals for future funding,” the letter reads.

Kashmir Reader talked to Bhat, who expressed his gratitude to the UNESCO. “The board is supposed to evaluate the feasibility of scientific projects and determine the nature of funding that can be approved for the projects,” Bhat informed.

According to the UNESCO website, the International Geoscience Programme (IGCP) serves as a knowledge hub to facilitate international scientific cooperation in the geosciences. The IGCP mission includes promoting sustainable use of natural resources, advancing new initiatives related to geo-diversity and geo-heritage, and geohazards risk mitigation.

