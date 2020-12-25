NC writes expresses concern over horse trading, writes to SEC

Srinagar: National Conference on Thursday said they have written a letter to state election commissioner KK Sharma over apprehensions that many independent DDC candidates are being “coaxed and coerced” to join a particular political party.
“A very disturbing state of affairs has come to our notice, many independent winning DDC candidates are being coaxed and coerced to join a certain political party. There are touts who are encouraging horse trading,” said NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar who wrote the letter. “Display of money and bidding of price for joining them is taking place. At some places threats and coercion is also being employed.”
Requesting the SEC to ensure that such undemocratic practices are looked into and action taken, he said, “The EC can employ other means to ascertain our fears and concerns. The entire exercise is set to go futile if SEC does not intervene immediately and forcefully.”
Srinagar: National Conference on Thursday said they have written a letter to state election commissioner KK Sharma over apprehensions that many independent DDC candidates are being “coaxed and coerced” to join a particular political party.