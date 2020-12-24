110 seats to Gupkar Alliance, 75 to BJP, 50 to Independents

Srinagar: Except for Drugmalla constituency in Kupwara district and Hajin-A constituency in Bandipora district, results of 278 of the 280 DDC seats in J&K were declared on Wednesday. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) won the maximum seats at 110, the BJP won the majority of seats in Jammu region at 72, and Independents won 50 seats, 7 of them in Srinagar.

The BJP won three seats in Kashmir region and emerged as the single largest party in the DDCs in J&K with a total of 75 seats.

The PAGD led by National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah won 84 DDC seats in Kashmir and 26 in Jammu region. It bagged a vote share of 23% across all districts.

Individually, the National Conference (NC) secured 42 seats, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 26 seats in Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) 8, Communist Party of India (CPIM) 5, and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) 3 seats.

In Jammu region, the National Conference was able to secure 25 seats while the PDP scored only one seat in the region. The other parties associated with the amalgam failed to open their account in the region.

In the share of votes attained by each party of PAGD, NC took the major share of 16.46%, PDP 3.96%, and the JKPC the least share of about 2%.

Independent candidates scored a half century with 50 seats, 31 in Kashmir and 19 in Jammu region. The combined vote share of independent candidates in J&K was 18%.

The Indian National Congress (INC) could only secure a total of 26 DDC seats across J&K including 9 in Kashmir valley and 17 in Jammu region. The newly floated Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) was able to get a total of 12 DDC seats, including 6 in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu.

The Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) secured two DDC seats each in Jammu region, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party won one seat in the region.

In Kashmir valley, majority of the seats were taken by the PAGD. Among the 14 DDC seats of Srinagar city, Independent candidates took away half the share with 7 seats, while the JKAP won three seats. Four parties, the NC, PDP, JKPM and BJP, won one seat each.

In Ganderbal district, out of the 14 DDC seats, 7 seats went to National Conference, 4 to Peoples Democratic Party, and 3 to Independent candidates.

In Budgam district, NC secured 8 seats, PDF and Independent candidates scored 2 seats each, while the PDP and JKPM secured one seat each.

In Baramulla district, JKPC and Independents secured three seats each, while INC, JKAP, NC and PDP bagged two seats each.

In Bandipora district, 4 seats were taken by NC, three by Independents, two by PDP, and BJP, JKAP, JKPM and INC scored one seat each.

In Kupwara district, majority of the seats were taken by JKPC, followed by NC at 4, 3 by Independents, and 1 by JK Apni Party.

In Anantnag district, six seats were taken by NC, followed by PDP and INC with three seats each, and two seats by Independent candidates.

In the adjacent Kulgam district, five seats each were taken by CPIM and NC, with INC and PDP securing two seats each.

In Pulwama district, 7 seats were secured by PDP, followed by Independent candidates with 4 seats, NC 2, and BJP getting 1 seat.

In Shopian district, four seats were taken by PDP, four by Independents, three by NC, two by JKAP, and one by the Congress.

In Jammu division, majority of the seats were bagged by the BJP. It won 11 seats in Jammu district, while two seats were secured by Independents and one by the NC.

In Samba district, 13 seats were secured by the BJP and one seat by NC.

In Udhampur, eleven seats were won by BJP, two by JKNPP, and one by an Independent candidate.

In Kathua district, 13 seats were taken by BJP and one by the BSP.

In Doda district, eight seats were won by BJP, four by INC, and one each by NC and an Independent candidate.

In Kishtwar, six seats have gone to NC, three each to BJP and INC, and two to Independents.

In Poonch, eight seats were won by Independents, four by INC, and two seats by the National Conference.

In Rajouri district, five seats were taken by NC, three each by BJP and INC, and one each by PDP and Independents.

In Ramban, six seats were won by NC, three each by BJP and Independents, and two by INC.

In Reasi, 7 seats were taken by BJP, three by NC, two by JKAP, and one each by INC and Independents.

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said on Wednesday that 28,55,509 votes were counted in a total of 278 DDC constituencies. For the remaining two seats, he said that the counting was deferred in Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A (Bandipora) constituencies in view of a question that has arisen on the eligibility of a candidate in both constituencies. He said that the final decision in this regard will be taken “after taking all aspects into consideration”.

He lauded the efforts of all the employees, security forces, police personnel and health officials who remained engaged in the counting of votes till early morning on Wednesday. “Despite the cold conditions particularly in Kashmir valley and some parts of Jammu province, all the counting officials and allied arrangements have put in great efforts by remaining at their counting stations very early on Tuesday morning till Wednesday morning,” he said.

Sharma also complimented all the district administrations for the arrangements that were put in place for the counting process, besides ensuring smooth conduct of the election process.

