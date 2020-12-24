Gunfight breaks out in Baramulla village

Baramulla: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Wanigam Payeen village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off the village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot militants fired at the security forces that was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, police in a tweet said, “Encounter has started at #Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.” (KNO)

