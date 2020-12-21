DDC election results will be accessible online dynamically: SEC Sharma

JAMMU: The State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma on Monday said that the District Development Council (DDC) election results would be accessed online dynamically.

The SEC stated this while interacting with the media persons here today.

While briefing the media about the availability of election results on a website: http://ceojk.nic.in, the SEC stated that the commission would facilitate people and media alike to access election results and trends on a dynamic basis.

He said that soon after the randomization and time-tested protocols the ballot boxes would be opened and ballot papers would be mixed subsequently for counting and added the updated information would be given to the people on the website.

The SEC added that tomorrow’s counting would decide the fate of 2178 candidates for 280 DDC seats and counting would begin at 9 am.

He also informed that the overall voting percentage in all eight phases across the Union Territory is 51.42 percent and tomorrow over thirty lakh votes would be counted at counting centres.

While giving a demonstration, Secretary State Election Commission, Anil Salgotra briefed the media persons about the functioning of the website. He said that people along with the media would be able to have access to the counting trends, final results and party-wise trends for all 280 DDC constituencies.

He added that the website can also be accessed for trends with respect to particular constituency in a given district and particular party, besides the information for top two leading candidates and the overall votes polled for all the candidates can also be accessed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print