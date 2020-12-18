Nine more die of Covid

Srinagar: Nine more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Thursday, four in Kashmir and five in Jammu division. According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar, one each from Baramulla and Ganderbal districts and three from Jammu and one each from Rajouri and Reasi districts.

A total of 1,826 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,161 have been in Kashmir division and 665 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 439 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (170), Budgam (105), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (57), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (42).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 339 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (60), Kathua (47), Samba (34), Udhampur (54), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (13).

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,17,317 with 385 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

Among the new cases, 233 were reported from Kashmir and 152 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 94, Baramulla 20 , Budgam 24, Ganderbal 9, Bandipora 20, Anantnag 7, Pulwama 35, Kupwara 13, were as Shopian 8 and Kulgam reported 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 98, followed by Udhampur 10, Poonch zero Doda 8, Samba 5, Ramban 6, Kathua 12, Rajouri 9 and Kishtwar 2.

Officials said that 395 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 179 from Kashmir and 216 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 111,164 which include 65,727 from Kashmir and 45,437 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,327 active cases, of which 2,336 are from Kashmir and 1,991 are from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print