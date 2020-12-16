7th phase of J&K DDC polls records 57.22 percent turnout: SEC Sharma

Srinagar: The seventh phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 57.22 percent turnout, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said this evening.
Kashmir division recorded 39.52 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 71.93 percent votes were cast, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
Bandipora district recorded the highest voting percentage in Kashmir where 70.47 percent votes were cast.
A total of 6,87,015 electors comprising 3,59,187 male electors and 3,27,828 female counterparts had registered for voting in the seventh phase of DDC election today.
These were spread across 31 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu.
