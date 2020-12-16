KU organises online career counselling session

Right mentoring will help students make and timely decisions: Prof Talat

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday organised an online session on career counselling to educate young students on how to go about choosing a right career.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the day-long programme, organised by the varsity’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) in collaboration with J&K Chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), for school-goers, college students and graduates.

In his inaugural remarks, Prof Talat said that young students must be facilitated to choose their career paths in accordance with the specific skills they possess.

“With constant counselling and guidance by experts, our students will be in a better position to make informed decisions about their career choices, especially in light of their talent, and expectations from such preferred choices,” he said.

Prof Talat said many students are seen harbouring misgivings about certain fields they otherwise desire to excel in and that’s where the role of career counselors comes into play to help dispel such misgivings.

“Counselling is a two-way process where counselors listen to what students desire and then offer their suggestions to them based on their knowledge, expertise and experiences,” he said, congratulating the CCPC for organising such programmes regularly in the larger interest of J&K’s student community.

Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Shafi said the Centre is committed to fulfill its mandate of providing quality counselling and guidance to students, at all levels, to enable them to choose the right careers.

“Career counselling has today assumed more importance than ever before, given the varied career choices available to students. With a little bit of mentorship from expert counselors, they will be in a better position to make their career choices based on their personal likings, passion, talent, aspirations, aptitude and attitude,” he said.

Head of J&K Chapter of CII J&K, Surinder Pal Singh, highlighted the importance of quality career counselling for students to make appropriate and timely decisions pertaining to their careers.

“Decisions related to careers are never easy, yet these can be made easier with the help of right counselling and mentorship,” he said, referring to special sets of skills that the corporate entities today look for in their prospective job aspirants.

Shazia Khan, a founder of SANDP Private Limited Educational and Career Consultancy New Delhi, was the chief resource person for the online session.

“Students today choose their careers based on what they are interested in rather than what benefits them. However, making the right career choice is important to eventually help them yield good dividends and satisfaction from such a choice,” she said.

Head of CII’s Kashmir Chapter Khurshid Dar also interacted with students and briefed them about the activities and endeavors that CCI is pursuing in partnership with academia.

Consultants at CCPC Dr Bilal Pandow and Dr Hina Kazmi moderated the session and presented a vote of thanks, respectively.

