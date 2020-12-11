Suspected burglers break into J&K Bank branch in north Kashmir, but cash not looted

Srinagar: Suspected burglars made an abortive bid to loot Jammu and Kashmir bank’s branch in Kalamabad Mawar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

A police officer said the burglars entered the bank during the intervening night of December 11 and 12 as is evident from the broken window of the branch.

However, no cash has been looted even as some damage has been caused to computers, he said adding police have registered a case into the incident.

Efforts are on to identify the miscreants, the officer said. Sources said that CCTV footage is being accessed and efforts are underway to identify the burglars. (GNS)

