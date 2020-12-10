Advocate arrested for ‘ferrying militants’ in Shopian

Srinagar: Police on Thursday arrested an advocate for allegedly ferrying militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

A senior police officer identified him as Gowhar Ahmed Wani of Imamsahab Shopian, who was allegedly held while ferrying militants on December 7.

Wani jas been arrested and booked under UAPA at Police Station Imamsahab, the officer added.

Sources said that forces had inputs that militants were traveling in a car and when 44 RR of Army intercepted it at Baba Khader Rampura Chowk in Trenz area on December 7, the militants escaped and left vehicle near Pargachoo.

They said that Gowhar had jumped out of the vehicle when the car was intercepted and said that he was a victim. Gowhar was later questioned and was formally arrested today, they added. (GNS)

