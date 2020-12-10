KEG concerned over alleged beating of journalists covering DDC polls in Anantnag

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) Thursday expressed serious concern over the alleged use of force against three freelance reporters, contributing to three TV channels, while covering the DDC polls in Anantnag.

Three TV freelancers Fayaz Lolu (ETV Bharat) Mudasir Qadri (News 18 Urdu) and Junaid Rafiq (TV 9) alleged that they were beaten in Srigufwara in presence of the SSP Anantnah, Sandeep Choudhry. They said their equipment was seized and they were taken to the local police post.

The Guild said in a statement that it was surprised over the reason that the cops resorted to force when everything around was normal. The three TV reporters revealed that they had recorded a political activist’s compliant about the polling and were told by a duty officer that the SSP was on way and wanted to give his version.

As the officers vehicle reached the spot, he avoided giving them a bite and instead started beating them, they alleged.

They said they were taken to the police station and their equipment was seized. During their stay in the station, one of them had a panic attack and was taken to hospital.

By now, the equipment has been returned to them and they have been sent home.

KEG expressed concern over the recurrence of these incidents in which reporters are being subjected to violence while discharging their professional duties. Apparently, there is no reason for today’s incident to happen, the guild said.

It asked why a reporter should be beaten even if the officer has the right to not respond to a question.

The KEG hoped LG Manoj Joshi administration will look into the incident and ensure that this practice of abuse of authority is put to an end.

