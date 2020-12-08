Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed acting CJ of J&K,Ladakh High Court

Srinagar: President of India, Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice Rajesh Bindal as the acting chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

He has been appointed under Article 223 of the Constitution of India.

Justice Bindal, senior-most judge of Common High Court of J&K will perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the High Court with effect from 9 December, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Kumari Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, Common High Court of J&K and Ladakh, reads an order by the President.

