Reader Impact: Authorities repair streetlights at Hajin town in Bandipora

Hajin: Much to the convenience of the locals, authorities in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have repaired several solar streetlights, which had turned defunct within two months of their installation.
Sixty solar streetlights sanctioned by the district administration Bandipora, had been installed by the local municipality at main Hajin town and adjacent streets, but dozens of them had developed faults within two months thus giving a tough time to locals especially during night hours.
Kashmir Reader on November 24 carried a special report regarding the defunct lights and how they were causing inconvenience to the local populace.
In response to the report, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Hajin conveyed to KR office on Tuesday that the defunct streetlights had been repaired by the contractor, who had installed them.
The streetlights are functional as on date, the EO said.
Hajin: Much to the convenience of the locals, authorities in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have repaired several solar streetlights, which had turned defunct within two months of their installation.