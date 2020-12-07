Motorcyclist injured in Sopore mishap

Sopore: A motorcyclist sustained injuries after he met with an accident in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

A police officer said that the motorcycle bearing registration number JK05G-5318 collided with a private vehicle near Zendri area, leaving the rider in a pool blood.

He identified the injured as Wajahat Mushatq son of Mushatq Ahmad War, a resident of Wadooara area of Sopore.

The official said that he was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

In the meantime, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up in this regard, he said. (KNO)

