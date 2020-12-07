Look after your physical and mental health at home

We know for many people life is changing dramatically due to Covid-19. Our family is no different, with children taking online classes at home as all colleges and schools are closed. Added to the fear of contracting the virus are the significant restrictions on our movement to slow down the spread of the virus. Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with relatives, friends and colleagues, it is important that we look after our mental as well as our physical health at home. Some of the ways of doing so are:

Eat a healthy and nutritious diet which helps your immune system to function properly.

Limit your alcohol consumption and avoid sugary drinks.

Don’t smoke, as it can increase your risk of developing severe disease if you become infected with Covid-19. Physical activity. It improves your body’s ability to use oxygen and also improves blood flow. Both of these changes have a direct effect on your brain. Exercise also increases your brain’s production of endorphins. Endorphins are the “feel-good” neurotransmitters that are responsible for the coveted “runner’s high.” This is the sense of well-being and euphoria that many people experience after exercise.

The WHO recommends 30 minutes of physical activity a day for adults and one hour a day for children. If your local or national guidelines allow it, go outside for a walk, a run, or a ride and keep safe distance from others. If you cannot leave the house, find an exercise video online or dance to music or do some yoga or walk up and down the stairs. If you are working at home, make sure to not sit in the same position for long periods. Get up and take a 3-minute break every 30 minutes.

Look after your mental health. It is normal to feel stressed, confused and scared during a crisis. Physical activity can also help take your mind off your worries. The repetitive motions involved in exercise promote a focus on your body, rather than your mind. By concentrating on the rhythm of your movements, you experience many of the same benefits of meditation while working out. Focusing on a single physical task can produce a sense of energy and optimism. This focus can help provide calmness and clarity. Talking to people you know and trust can help.

Supporting other people in your community can help you as much as it does them. Check on the neighbour’s family and friends. Compassion is a medicine.

Listen to music or whatever you like, read a book or play a game and try not to read or watch too much news if it makes you anxious.

Get your information from reliable sources once or twice a day.

Covid-19 is taking so much from us but it is also giving us something special: The opportunity to come together as one and learn together, grow together.

—iffu.222.222@gmail.com

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print