Impact of cartoons on children

Nowadays people are not having time for their kids but the kids are having enough time for their entertainment. Parents leave them with mobile phones or television, which keep kids occupied the whole day, without caring for food. They can live without food but they can’t live without the phone.

Most kids love to watch cartoons. They watch cartoons while eating food, they watch cartoons while doing homework. Kids these days are not interested in sports, study, or anything else. Some of the cartoons are like fairy tales. The kids like stories of fairies very much. They also like magical fantasy, superhero stories, and so on. Very few cartoons are educational which teach children something. However, some cartoons are scientific and teach about things like the galaxies, different kinds of plants and animals, a little bit of physics, etc.

Some cartoons display highly advanced gadgets. Some gadgets are fictitious, like those that can make you fly, see the future, or return to the past. Some cartoons are about creative things in which they teach how to make paintings, sketches, drawings, handicrafts.

However, there are many demerits of cartoons and their impact on children. Many cartoon shows depict bad behaviour of kids fighting with parents, friends and classmates. The kids who watch these cartoons become argumentative. They do not listen to their elders, parents and teachers.

Some cartoon characters create distaste for study, showing homework as boring. Children unfortunately imitate these cartoons in real life.

A child should be active, curious and intelligent. In some cases cartoons use un-courteous language and their dialogues are emulated by children. Sometimes, children wish for fantastical things, like a gadget that does their homework. Bad habits of cartoon characters, like sleeping every time or being up to mischief always, are annoying when children imitate them. Nevertheless, children should not be stopped from watching cartoons. They should be allowed to watch but for a limited time. Parents should show them cartoons which are educational and creative. If they are fictitious, let the children know that. Also let them know that knowledge is gained through study, not by watching cartoons.

Parents must find sufficient time for their kids so that their children don’t spend hours watching cartoons and nothing else.

—The writer is a Class 6 student at Delhi Public School, Rajouri.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print