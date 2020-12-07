Police file corruption case against its officer at Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Police on Saturday evening registered a corruption case against one of its officers who demanded and accepted a bribe in Kunzar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In a statement to press Baramulla police said that, “On receipt of complaint against one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mushtaq Ahmad of police station Kunzar for demanding and accepting bribe of rupees 6,500, case was registered against the officer under PC Act,”
Police said that further investigation has been started. However police statements do not provide the more details how, when and where the officer accepted the bribe from which person.
It is mention here that past week SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom informed all the people of the district that if anyone will demand bribe from any person he should contact the personal number of SSP Baramulla through massage or call so that official will take immediate steps and will take strict action against the officer involved in corruption. The move taken by the SSP Baramulla was highly appreciated in the public across the district Baramulla.