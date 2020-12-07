70 candidates in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba on Sunday dispatched 88 polling parties for District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections for Phase-IV to their polling stations along with election material and Ballot Boxes amidst heavy security from PTS Manigam, Distribution cum Collection center for Phase-4th, here today.
The polling for the Phase-IV will be held on December 07, 2020 for 02 DDC constituencies, 03 vacant seats of Sarpanch and 21 vacant seats of Panch of block Lar.
As many as 70 Candidates are in fray which include 21 candidates for DDC, 6 for Sarpanch and 43 for Panch seats in 3 vacant Panchayats of block Lar.
It was informed that a total 88 polling stations are established at 39 locations in which 20647 electorals shall exercise their franchise.
Pertinently, all essential facilities at polling stations, transportation arrangements, facilities related to COVID-19 are already put in place by the district administration for the smooth conduct of elections in the district.
Meanwhile, ADC appealed to the general public of District Ganderbal to participate in the election process with same enthusiasm and make it a grand success for strengthening of grass root democracy.
SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, concerned ROs, AROs, Nodal Officers and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
