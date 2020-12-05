Porters who assisted army in Kargil War plead for recruitment in army, but HC dismisses plea

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday dismissed a plea of porters who assisted the army during the Kargil War in 1999. The porters were seeking engagement to the posts of tradesmen advertised on February 17, 2017, by the Indian Army. They stated in their plea that they were not given any preference in the process of selection even though they had served the country in a time of need.

A division bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Rajesh Bindal said that the porters were only engaged for a short period during “Operation Vijay” at the time of Kargil War in the year 1999, and that “they filed the writ petition in this Court eighteen years thereafter, seeking concession in the matter of recruitment in the army. The same was highly belated as there is nothing on record to suggest that prior to 2017 they filed any other petition for this relief.”

The court noted that reliance was sought to be placed on the judgment of this court in Ram Lal and Others wherein order passed by the single judge directed the respondents to give relaxation in recruitment to the petitioners.

“Suffice to note that in the aforesaid appeal, the lis started in the year 2001 as the petitioners therein approached the court immediately after the Kargil war was over. The same has to be taken from the date it accrued to the party approaching the court,” the division bench recorded.

The bench further noted that the selection process which the petitioner had sought to impugn was already concluded.

“None of the selected candidates had been impleaded. There could not be any appointments beyond the advertised vacancies, in case the writ petitioners were to be accommodated by giving certain preference or relaxation. Still further, at present the petitioners are more than 40 years of age, whereas some are 50 plus and they are seeking entry into service by relaxation of rules and that too in army,” the court said.

“For the reasons, we do not find any reason to interfere in the present appeal. The same is, accordingly, dismissed,” the court ruled.

