PDD casual labourer among two electrocuted to death in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

Bandipora: Two men died due to electrocution in different incidents in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, officials said.

One among the deceased was a casual employee with the PDD department.

An official identified him as Assadullah Parray son of Abdul Jabar Parray, a resident of Markundal in Hajin. He was aged 35. The deceased received an electric shock while conducting some repairs in his native village.

Another youth, Sheer Ahmad, son of Abdul Waheed a resident of Banihal Ramban, aged 22, also died of electrocution as per an official.

The deceased according to the official, died in Trigam, Shadipora in Sumbal.

He was a driver by profession and drove a JCB.

