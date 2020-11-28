DDC elections: Case registered after voter injured in stone pelting in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Barring one incident of minor stone pelting in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in which a voter was injured, the first of the 8-phased elections to maiden DDC elections passed of peacefully in Kashmir valley on Saturday.

By-elections to 12,153 panchayat constituencies are also taking place along with the DDC polls. Out of these, 11,814 are in the Kashmir valley and the rest 339 in Jammu.

Authorities had placed heightened security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls which will decide fate of 1,475 candidates across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Over all situations remained under control throughout Kashmir division except one incident of minor stone pelting at polling location CR Pora in Kulgam district in which one voter injured,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He said an FIR has been registered at police station DH Pora and investigation taken up into the incident. The first phase of the polls saw a turnout of 51.76% across J&K, Station Election Commissioner K K Sharma told reporters at a press conference in Jammu. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print