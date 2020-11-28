Jal Shakti employee arrested for assaulting PDD employee in Pampore village

Pampore: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a Jal Shakti department employee, resident of Ladhoo village in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Officials of PDD told Kashmir Reader that they were repairing a transformer in Ladhoo village after confiscating heaters and boilers from the area.
“One of our employee, Bashir Ahmad, resident of Meej Pampore was assaulted by a resident while he was working on the transformer,” Abdul Rehman Konibali, a PDD official told Kashmir Reader, adding the said person was carrying a rod with which he assaulted the employee.
He said that they approached the concerned Tehsildar Pampore and brought the issue in his notice who directed police to lodge an FIR against the offender.
SHO Khrew, Zahoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that an FIR 70/2020 under section 345, 332, 353 and he has been put behind the bars.
The assaulter has been identified as Mohammed Ameen Bhat son of Khazir Ameen Bhat, resident of Ladhoo village of Pampore.
Local sources informed that Ameen was angered over PDD confiscating hiss heater and boiler from his house.
Ameen is said to be an employee in the Jal Shakti department.
