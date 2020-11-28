DDC Polls: DC Baramulla inspects distribution, strong rooms, taks stock of arrangements

BARAMULLA: In connection with the phase-I of DDC and Panchayat Bi-election scheduled today, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo accompanied by election observers and other concerned officers today paid inspection of polling material distribution centres and strong rooms in order to take of first hand appraisal of various arrangements that have been made in this regard.

On the occasion, DC interacted with the polling staff and enquired about the same during which they expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to them by the administration.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized upon the concerned authorities to ensure smooth, free and fair conduct of elections. He also stressed upon them to strictly follow all the requisite COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines so as to avert any kind of eventuality. DC added that the administration has also made special arrangements with regard to the distribution of face masks, sanitizers and other necessary items among the polling staff.

Meanwhile, DC also inspects counting centres established at various locations and took stock of various necessities during which he exhorted to ensure all the arrangements are made adequately.

Dr Itoo also informed that there are 20 District Development Council (DDC), 41 Sarpanch and 168 Panch candidates in fray for Phase-I scheduled in Tangmarg and Rafiabad areas for which about 73000 voters can cast their votes. He also informed that there are 194 polling booths established in phase-I in the district.

