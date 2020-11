Kupwara: Two soldiers were injured in accidental fire in Kandi Khass area of north Kashmir Kupwara on Thursday.

Official sources said that the rifle of a soldier went off, resulting in injuries to two fellow soldiers identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Mahinder Singh. Belonging to army’s 47 Rashtriya Rifles, the soldiers were shifted to army’s military hospital at Drugmulla from where they were shifted to 92 base hospital in Srinagar, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print