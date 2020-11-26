SEC directs for setting up of special polling booths for migrants at Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu: State Election Commissioner, K.K Sharma, Thursday directed for setting up of special polling stations for Kashmiri migrants at Jammu and Udhampur so that they can effectively exercise their right of franchise.

The SEC was interacting with officers through video conferencing which was attended by Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu Kashmir, Divisional Commissioners Jammu/Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, IGP Jammu , Joint Director Information Jammu, SSPs Jammu, Udhampur, Relief Commissioner, ARO Migrants Jammu and Udhampur.

The SEC said that we have to ensure that every section of society is provided an ample opportunity of exercising their right to vote so that they can also participate in these historic elections meant to strengthen democracy at grass root levels.

Under the arrangements, all Deputy Commissioners concerned of Kashmir Division will notify the setting up of polling stations for Kashmiri Migrants at Jammu and Udhampur so that they can participate in the upcoming DDC elections. It was also given out that those registered in Jammu will vote at the designated polling stations at Jammu and those at Udhampur would be voting at polling stations set up in that district.

SEC asked DPEOs for ensuring timely dispatch of ballot papers to these polling stations and related election material.

The deployment of Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates and polling parties for these polling stations besides providing necessary training to them shall be done by District Magistrates of Jammu and Udhampur respectively.

Relief Commissioner has been appointed as Nodal officer for conducting and providing necessary infrastructural support for setting up of these polling stations and polling parties.

The SEC asked IGP Jammu for making the requisite security arrangements including arranging police parties for these polling stations. (GNS)

