Light to moderate snow in higher reaches of Kashmir, Pirpanjal till Wednesday: IMD

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and Pirpanjal region till Wednesday.
“As predicted, light to moderate snow with heavy at isolated places reported from many places of Kashmir, few places of Jammu and Sonmarg -Drass axis and is still snowing and the same is likely to continue. This spell is most likely to give good snow/rain, this time at Pirpanjal area Gulmarg, Ramban Banihal, Shopian, Poonch Rajouri, Zojila especially during 24-25th,” IMD said in a statement.
Thereafter the precipitation will decrease significantly, it said adding that Zojila pass, Banihal-Ramban axis, Mugal road and all other such vulnerable spots were likely to get disrupted due to snow.
