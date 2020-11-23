Covid recovery rate now 93% in J&K

SRINAGAR: All-round efforts, including from social organisations, have resulted in the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients reaching 93 percent in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official data. The percentage has gone up by five points since last month when it was 87 percent.

As per the government figures, out of the total more than one lakh people infected, nearly 95,000 have recovered. In Kashmir Valley, where the number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 61,899, a recovery rate close to 92 percent has been witnessed. Jammu has been performing slightly better with a recovery rate of just over 94 percent.

Unfortunately, despite the appreciable recovery rate, close to 1,600 patients have died, most of whom were residents of Kashmir.

The recovery rate has been possible due to multi-tier efforts of the medicos with able support provided by philanthropic social groups. What has also played a major part is oxygen therapy, against the initial recommendation of ventilators in case of severely infected patients.

A Covid infected patient mostly suffers from lack of sufficient oxygen in the blood. Social groups in Kashmir have voluntarily offered free oxygen supply to people irrespective of their financial status.

People’s diligent response to Covid-related standard operating procedures has also led to increased recoveries.

The good news is that occupancy is now less than 500 beds in Kashmir hospitals, as per

the government data. There are also about 400 isolation beds occupied out of a total more than 1,300 such beds.

A senior pulmonologist, wishing anonymity due to the government’s gag order, told Kashmir Reader that the data does show that more patients are recovering, but the question remains how to reduce the deaths that occur due to the virus, and prevent less people from getting infected.

“Look how many patients are getting infected on daily basis. Increasing recoveries are okay, but the focus should shift to getting fewer patients infected. If this is achieved, its cascading effect will be seen on all patient care,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print