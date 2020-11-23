Jitendra Singh assures help to protesting daily wagers in govt depts in J-K

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday assured help to the protesting daily wagers and need-based workers serving in various government departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also exuded confidence in wining the District Development Council (DDC) polls, saying, “We have put up candidates who are educated, young and energetic.”

Hitting out at those “provoking the youth in the name of jobs”, he called upon BJP workers to tell people how “ministers in the erstwhile Congress and National Conference government had taken money to felicitate back-door temporary job appointments”.

“We are finding ways to help these cheated youth. Now the interview for jobs have been abolished to ensure that the job appointments will be made on the basis of written test so that nobody can take money and use unfair means by manipulating interview marks,” the Union minister told party workers and DDC election candidates in Kathua district.

“If a youth from a poor family qualifies for a job through written test, we will stand by him and not be cowed down by protests provoked by the promoters of backdoor appointments,” he said.

He asked the BJP candidates to go to the people and reason out on each and every issue.

“The BJP’s victory march in DDC election will begin from Lakhanpur, where Syama Prasad Mookerjee had courted his arrest demanding abolition of Article 370,” the Union minister said.

