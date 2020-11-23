Covid toll rises by 4, count by 564

Srinagar: Four more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,629 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, one death was reported from Kashmir and four from Jammu division. The deceased persons include one from Srinagar district and two each from Jammu and Udhampur districts.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,06,548 with 564fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

Of the 1,629 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,074 have been in Kashmir division and 555 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 403 deaths has the highest

fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (159), Budgam (98), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(80) Anantnag (77) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (50), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 289 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (52), Kathua (35), Samba (26), Udhampur (39), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 290 were reported from Kashmir and 274 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 107, Baramulla 52, Budgam 28, Ganderbal 22, Bandipora 6, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 25, Kupwara 32, 4 in Shopian and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 121, followed by Udhampur 44, Poonch 2, Samba 15, Doda 29, Ramban 15, Kathua 6, Rajouri 21 and Kishtwar 17.

Officials said that 579 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 334 from Kashmir and 245 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 99,219 which include 59,305 from Kashmir and 39,914 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,700 active cases, of which 3,782 are from Kashmir and 1,918 are from Jammu.

