Two shrines burgled in Baramulla

Baramulla: Burglars on Thursday night sneaked into two shrines in two different villages of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and decamped with cash from the safe boxes.
Sources said that burglars entered the famous shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syeed Nizam-u-din Bukhari in Deluna area of Baramulla along the Srinagar-Baramulla road in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, broke its iron safe box, and decamped with the cash.
In a similar incident, burglars broke open the safe of a shrine in Yarbugh village of Rafiabad Baramulla from which took away all the cash.