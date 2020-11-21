Div Com Jammu asks DCs to submit Roshni Land details, finalized stamp duty rates

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today reviewed progress on cancellation of mutations of land transferred under Roshni Act in the districts and asked the Deputy Commissioners to submit details to his office at the earliest.

He passed these directions during a video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch convened in this regard.

The DCs informed that they are in process of cancellation of mutations of land transferred under Roshni Act and preparing village wise data of land.

The Divisional Commissioner also asked the DCs to share details of other state land illegally encroached in their respective districts. He directed them to expunge all entries of encroached state land from the revenue record.

The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the progress on finalization of stamp duty rates of immovable property in the districts.

The DCs informed about the progress in their respective districts. It was informed that the stamp duty rates have been finalized in the all the three districts and would be submitted soon.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Central, Kulbushan Khajuria and other concerned, while Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Later, in another meeting the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on identification of suitable patch of land for establishment of Private Hospitals under health care investment policy in the districts.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the land identified in their respective districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners along with other concerned officers of Samba, Udhampur and Jammu through video conferencing.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print