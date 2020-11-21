Advisor Khan reviews winter, poll preparedness

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday chaired a high level meeting here to review preparedness of administration in view of vagaries of weather, maintaining Law and Order during District Development Council elections and Panchayat By-Elections.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary; IGP, Kashmir Vijay Kumar; SSP, Mohammad Haseeb Mughal and Chief engineers of R&B, KPDCL Distribution, MED, Jal Shakti and other officers attended the meeting.

While taking stock of the preparations to cope with the weather vagaries and successful conduct of elections, Advisor Baseer Khan stressed on Division and District administrations to provide all the facilities to the staff and security personnel deputed for election duty. He said that adequate arrangements should be made for heating, provision of kerosene oil, gas, electricity and generators besides drinking water and sanitation facilities.

He impressed upon officers to keep machinery ready for snow clearance at polling locations so that they can be deployed timely in case of any inclement weather conditions.

Advisor emphasized on the provision of security and accommodation for the candidates contesting elections.

Regarding the Law and Order issue, Inspector General of police, Kashmir was asked to make proper arrangements of Law and Order so that no untoward incident happens.

While appraising the Advisor about the state of preparedness, DC Srinagar briefed him that all the arrangements have been put in place by the administration for the smooth conduct of elections.

