DAK Condoles demise of Dr Haroon Rashid

Srinagar: In a statement,Doctors Association Kashmir(DAK) condoled the demise of Dr Haroon Rashid who died of Covid 19 complications.
It is pertinent to mention that the said doctor is husband of Dr Sabia Ahad,Consultant Anaesthetist Government Medical College(GMC) Srinagar.
Dr Suhail Naik, President DAK said that, “words are falling short in condoling the demise of a young doctor who lost his life while fighting Covid 19”.
DAK expresses sympathy with Dr Saba Ahad and her family and stands with the bereaved family at this hour of grief.