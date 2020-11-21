DC conducts inspection of various government offices at Anantnag

ANANTNAG: To ensure smooth functioning of Govt. Offices and punctuality of Govt. Employees, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K K Sidha Friday conducted a surprise inspection of various Govt. Offices in the district.
During the visit of SE Hydraulic Circle Anantnag and Electric Sub Division Anantnag, the Deputy Commissioner found 27 officers/officials absent from their duties including 04 from SE Hydraulic Circle Anantnag and 23 from Electric Sub Division Anantnag.
The absentees have been directed to explain their position within 24 hours positively before any action is initiated against them.
The DC ordered that one day salary of all the absentees for the month of November 2020 shall be deducted and credited into the Account of Chairman District Red Cross Society Anantnag.
ANANTNAG: To ensure smooth functioning of Govt. Offices and punctuality of Govt. Employees, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K K Sidha Friday conducted a surprise inspection of various Govt. Offices in the district.