LG Sinha condoles journalist Mudasir Ali’s sudden demise

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condoled the sudden demise of Greater Kashmir journalist, Mudasir Ali.
Mudasir passed away Friday morning after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.
“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of young journalist Mudasir Ali. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues,” LG Sinha said in a statement.
