Skill development key to economic growth: Prof Talat

Srinagar: The skill development of youth would not only help address the problem of unemployment but also enable a better economic growth, Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad has said.

In his message as chief patron of an online workshop “Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Opportunities For Youth of J&K”, Prof Talat said, “Developing skills of youth in various areas through technical and vocational education is one of the keys to improve their employability, apart from boosting the economic growth in a significant way.”

The Vice-Chancellor said that there is a worldwide focus on skill development to enable young and promising individuals to meet the newer demands of the changing job market.

“It is therefore very important to raise awareness about the importance of skill development and this workshop is a right step in that direction,” he said, asserting that it is a determined resolve of the University of Kashmir to constantly hold and facilitate skill development programmes for J&K youth for their better and secure future.

The day-long workshop was organised by the varsity’s Department of Bioresources in collaboration with J&K Skill Development Department and JKEDI.

Dr Asgar Samoon, Principal Secretary, J&K Department of Skill Development, was chief guest on the occasion, while KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir the Guest of Honour. Both Dr Samoon and Dr Mir asserted that their institutions were seriously focusing on skill development of J&K youth to help them become “aatmnirbhar” (self-reliant) in line with the government’s policy and vision of making the country an important part of the global economy.

In his welcome address, Coordinator Department of Bioresources, Dr Manzoor A Mir said the workshop aims to impart awareness among students about the employment and entrepreneurship avenues around, and also to develop coordination between various skill development agencies and the University of Kashmir.

Irtif Mehraj Lone from Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Business Modeling, JKEDI, Farooq Amin, Secretary General, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CEO Kanwal Foods and Spices, shared their experiences on innovations and entrepreneurship scenario and the possibilities and prospects thereof.

JKEDI will shortly sign a MOU with the KU’s Department of Bioresources on collaborative training of students to help them start small business ventures, Lone said.

Prof G H Mir, Director of KU’s Directorate of Lifelong Learning (DLL) said young people from J&K UT have the potential to contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of the nation given their enthusiasm for innovation and creativity.

Dr Abdul Haseeb Shah presented a vote of thanks at the workshop, which was attended by over 700 research scholars, students and entrepreneurs from various institutions across the country, including KU, Central University of Kashmir, SKUAST (K), IUST Awantipora, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Cluster University, SKIMS Srinagar, GMC Srinagar, BGSBU Rajouri, NIT Srinagar, ICSSR New Delhi.

