Snowfall forces closure of Mughal Road on 2nd straight day

Jammu: The Mughal Road connecting Poonch and Shopian districts continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Sunday after fresh snowfall in the area on Saturday.

Officials said that the fresh snowfall started in higher reaches of Poonch district on Saturday, thus forcing authorities to close the Mughal Road after slippery condition of the road.

“The road was closed for traffic on Saturday evening and is still closed,” said an official.

He informed that the fresh snowfall is still going on in the area.(KNO)

