8 more die of Covid in Kashmir

Srinagar: Nine more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. According to officials, eight deaths were reported from Kashmir and one from Jammu division. The deceased persons included six from Srinagar and one each from Baramulla and Kupwara district and one from Jammu.

Of the 1,542 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1023 have been in Kashmir division and 519 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 99,352 with 460 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Srinagar district with 381 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (150), Budgam (95), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(75) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (35).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 270 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (48), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 307 were reported from Kashmir and 153 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 161 followed by Baramulla 33, Budgam 18, Ganderbal 31, Bandipora 13, Anantnag 17, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 18, Shopian 4, and Kulgam 7.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 99 at , followed by Udhampur 19, Poonch 1, Samba 2, Doda 10, Ramban 2, Kathua 7, whereas Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar reported 10 cases.

Officials said that 564 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 385 from Kashmir and 179 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 92,245 which include 54,824 from Kashmir and 37,421 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,565 active cases, of which 4,043 are from Kashmir and 1,522 from Jammu division.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print