Mid-night blaze partially damages historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar

Srinagar: A massive fire which broke out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday damaged the historic Pathar Masjid in Nawabazar area of Srinagar partially, officials said on Friday morning.

They said that in the fire incident, the pulpit of the masjid got fully damaged and since the masjid is built of stone, fire didn’t cause much effect.

Later fire service vehicles reached the spot and doused the blaze, an official said, adding that the short circuit has been found as the primary reason for the blaze.

Pertinently, Pathar Mosque, locally known as Naev Masheed is a Mughal era stone mosque is located on the left bank of the River Jhelum, just opposite the shrine of Khanqah-e-Moula. It was built by Mughal Empress Noor Jehan, the wife of emperor Jehangir.

The mosque has some distinct features that separates it from the rest of the mosques in Kashmir. Unlike other mosques, it does not have the traditional pyramidal roof. Furthermore, the mosque has nine mehraabs (arches), with the central one being larger than the others.(KNO)

