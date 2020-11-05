9 more Covid deaths, 512 new cases

Srinagar: Nine more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. According to officials, two deaths were reported from Kashmir division and seven from Jammu division. The deceased persons included one from Srinagar district, one from Barmulla, four from Jammu, and one each from Doda, Kathua, and Ramban districts.

Of the 1,511 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1001 have been in Kashmir division and 510 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 96,700 with 512 fresh cases reported on Wednesday evening.

Srinagar district with 367 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (147), Budgam (94), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (34).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 264 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (48), Kathua (32), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(16) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 326 were reported from Kashmir and 186 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 135 followed by Baramulla 67, Budgam 35, Ganderbal 16, Bandipora 18, Anantnag 2, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 32, Shopian 7, and Kulgam 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 98 at , followed by Udhampur 11, Poonch 3, Samba 6, Doda 10, Ramban 16, Kathua 11, whereas Rajouri 9 and Kishtwar reported 18 cases.

Officials said that 536 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 351 from Kashmir and 185 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 89,254 which include 52,904 from Kashmir and 36,350 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,935 active cases, of which 4,320 are from Kashmir and 1,615 from Jammu division.

