7 more Covid fatalities

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,478 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with seven more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with infection in the region reached the 94,785 mark with 455 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, five deaths were reported from Kashmir and two from Jammu division. The deceased persons include four from Srinagar, one from Pulwama and two from Jammu and one from Reasi district.

Of the 1,478 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 983 have been in Kashmir division and 495 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 357 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (145), Budgam (94), Pulwama (81), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 257 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (47), Doda (46), Kathua (31), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

With 455 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 34 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 6419 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 294 were reported from Kashmir and 161 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 124 followed by Baramulla 60, Budgam 21, Ganderbal 16, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 10, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 41, Shopian 2, and Kulgam 3 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 110, followed by Udhampur 7, Poonch 6, Samba 6, Doda 1 , Ramban 6, Kathua 8, whereas Rajouri 7 and Kishtwar reported 6 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 19,369 total cases followed by Budgam with 5995, Baramulla 6006, Pulwama 4656, Kupwara 4460, Anantnag 4234, Bandipora 4040, Ganderbal 3549, Kulgam 2485, and Shopian 2202.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 17,568 , followed by Rajouri 3197, Udhampur 2707, Doda 2655, Kathua 2447, Poonch 2253, Samba 2174, Ramban 1596, Kishtwar 1915, and Reasi 1277.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 6,419, which include 4559 in Kashmir and 1860 in Jammu.

The officials said that 864 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 577 from Kashmir and 287 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 86,888 which include 51,454 from Kashmir and 35,434 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6419 active cases, of which 4,559 are from Kashmir and 1,860 are from Jammu.

