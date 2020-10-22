Two newly recruited militants surrender at encounter site in Sopore: Police

Srinagar: Two militants gave up arms before government forces after they were cordoned off in Sopore on Thursday.
Government forces launched searches in Tujjar village of Sopore based on tip off about presence of militants.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that when militants were encircled by forces, their families were brought to the site.
He said that families of militants persuaded the duo to surrender and eventually they agreed.
“Congratulations to their families and newly recruited militants should come back into mainstream,” Kumar added.
