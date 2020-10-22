Covid death toll crosses 1400 in J&K

Srinagar: Five deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the toll of victims to 1402, whereas 624 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 80K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four casualties were reported from Kashmir Valley. The deceased persons include two from Srinagar, one each from Baramulla and Pulwama. One death was reported from the Jammu division.

So far 1402 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 938 in Kashmir and 464 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 337 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (137), Budgam (90), Pulwama (79), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (71) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (42), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 240 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (42), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (27), Poonch (22), Ramban(12) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 624 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 21 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 80,88 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Among them, 396 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 228 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 176, followed by Baramulla 63, Budgam 29, Ganderbal 18, Bandipora 15, Anantnag 21, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 37, Shopian 7, and Kulgam 16 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 112, followed by Kishtwar 38, Rajouri 14, Udhampur 14, Poonch 9, Samba 12, Doda 15 , Ramban 8, Kathua 6

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18120 total cases followed by Budgam with 5758, Baramulla 5348, Pulwama 4477, Kupwara 4135, Anantnag 4059, Bandipora 3912, Ganderbal 3359, Kulgam 2425, and Shopian 2137.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16452, followed by Rajouri 3146, Udhampur 2596, Doda 2542, Kathua 2348, Poonch 2170, Samba 2098, Ramban 1533, Kishtwar 1790, and Reasi 1209.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 8088, which include 5150 in Kashmir and 2938 in Jammu.

The officials said that 665 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 288 from Kashmir and 367 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 80092 which include 47610 from Kashmir, and 32482 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 19, 86, 119 tests results available, a total of 8088 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 8088 active positive- cases, in which 5150 are from Kashmir, and 2938 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print