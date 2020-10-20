Online international workshop on role of nurses in COVID-19 management commences at IUST

Awantipora: A three-day online international workshop on ‘Expanded and Extended Role of Nurses in COVID’19 Pandemic Management’ started at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here on Tuesday. The workshop is being organized to commemorate the International Infection Prevention Week on the theme “Break the chain of Infection” with around 100 participants across the globe. While addressing the participants during the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi gave a special talk about the role of healthcare professionals especially nurses being the first line of defense during the current pandemic management. He deliberated upon the significant changes in the health care environment at global level, which

are impacting professional nursing practice in innumerable ways and thus providing new

opportunities and challenges for expanding the role and function of a nursing professionals.

“Millions of infection prevention and control professionals across the globe are joining hands

in activities commemorating International Infection Prevention Week, and all of us should give

them due support with respect to SOPs to be followed during the current COVID’19 pandemic

scare, which engulfed millions of people across globe,” he added.

Registrar IUST, Prof Naseer Iqbal lauded the role of healthcare professionals during the

pandemic management and highlighted the role of every citizen in following the SOPs to fight

against the repercussions of diseases like COVID’19. Prof Naseer also highlighted the

initiatives of IUST during the COVID-19 pandemic in designing the low cost ventilator, negative

pressure chamber, multi-channel splitters and face splash guards for healthcare professionals.

Earlier, Asmat Parveen, Associate Professor, Nursing College IUST welcomed all the

participants and gave brief description about the workshop. The workshop marked the

celebration of 2nd Annual Day of Nursing Colleges of IUST during which a souvenir was also

released.

