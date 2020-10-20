Another militant killed in Pulwama gunfight; toll 3: Police

By on No Comment

Another militant killed in Pulwama gunfight; toll 3: Police

Srinagar: A third unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
The gunfight broke out in Hakripora Kakpora area of the south Kashmir district on Tuesday afternoon.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this evening that three unidentified militants had been killed in the gunfight while searches were going on at the gunfight site.

Another militant killed in Pulwama gunfight; toll 3: Police added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.