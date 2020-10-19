False alarm? Covid situation in J&K nowhere as grim as forecast

Most hospital beds for Covid patients lie vacant, recoveries at 90%, new cases declining every day

Srinagar: After seven months of Covid-19 fight, the recovery rate of patients in J&K has gone up to nearly 90 percent, so much so that hospitals now have plenty of vacant beds for Covid-19 patients.

Only 8,677 active cases as on Sunday (Oct 18) remain in the region out of the total about 85,000 positive cases detected so far. This means that nearly 76,000 have recovered.

The about 1,400 people who have died in J&K after contracting Covid-19 mostly suffered from co-morbid medical conditions.

The high recovery rate and decreasing number of fresh cases – 598 such were reported on Sunday evening in the past 24 hours, 310 in Kashmir division and 288 in Jammu division – is against the prediction of epidemiologists that JK will have such as rush of positive patients as times passes by that hospitals will have no space for them and there will be dire shortage of ventilators.

But the situation has turned out otherwise, making the authorities amend the modalities of operating the illness. As per the official data, there are about 850 beds currently occupied by Covid-19 patients in J&K while more than 3,600 are vacant.

“Close to 150 persons are on ventilator, while about 50 are admitted in ICUs for specialised treatment,” an official source said.

A senior pulmonologist, wishing anonymity due to the government’s gag order, told Kashmir Reader that the focus of the government has moved from the fatalities to the recoveries, which is fine, but more vigil needs to be maintained as winter is ahead during which flu can cause trouble.

The scenario at present, however, looks much better than feared, with no requirement of ventilators and hospitals not overcrowded, he said.

“We were short of knowledge about how to handle the virus. It was thought ventilators were required, but lately it was learnt that oxygen therapy does the work done. There is a lot to learn more,” he added.

The doctor was also of the opinion that the JK might have be past its peak in terms of number of Covid-19 cases.

A look at the sheet of guidelines issued by the GoI from time to time shows that there have been changes galore. From full lockdown to almost no lockdown, from admitting Covid-19 patients along with their contacts to hospital, to recommending home isolation, there has been change every few days. Now even patients who need oxygen supply are being asked to stay at home for treatment. Only a patient who needs utmost care is asked to stay in hospital.

