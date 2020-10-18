JK to have elected District Development Councils

SRINAGAR: The government on Saturday amended J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, to provide for establishment of elected District Development Councils in J&K.
The move to have elected third tier of Panchayati Raj institution marks the implementation of the entire 73rd Amendment Act in J&K.
“District Development Councils will comprise members directly elected from 14 territorial constituencies of the district as well as the Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairperson of all Block Development Councils of the district,” an official handout said.
Reservations for SC, ST and women have also been kept in the seats to be filled by direct election to the District Development Councils, it said.
SRINAGAR: The government on Saturday amended J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, to provide for establishment of elected District Development Councils in J&K.